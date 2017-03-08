Trading with Vegas: What deals can th...

Trading with Vegas: What deals can the Leafs make?

Late in the afternoon on trade deadline day, the Vegas Golden Knights officially announced that they are a full part of the NHL and open for business. Unlike the rest of the NHL, however, Vegas has special rules about what sort of trades they can make , but the key point is that they can make deals related to the Expansion Draft.

