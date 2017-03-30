Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Nashville Predators - Game #76 Preview & Projected Lines
Toronto Maple Leafs left wing James van Riemsdyk celebrates his goal with Tyler Bozak during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016, in Toronto. Leo Komarov - Nazem Kadri - Connor Brown Zach Hyman - Auston Matthews - William Nylander James van Riemsdyk - Tyler Bozak - Mitch Marner Matt Martin - Brian Boyle - Kasperi Kapanen Filip Forsberg - Ryan Johansen - Viktor Arvidsson PA Parenteau - Calle Jarnkrok - James Neal Colin Wilson - Colton Sissons - Craig Smith Cody McLeod - Mike Fisher - Austin Watson The Maple Leafs enter Thursday night's game with an 84.7% playoff probability .
