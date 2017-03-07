Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red W...

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings - Game #65 Preview & Projected Lines

JANUARY 25: Auston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates his first period goal with teammate Zach Hyman #11 in the view of goaltender Petr Mrazek #34 of the Detroit Red Wings during an NHL game at Joe Louis Arena on January 25, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. Leo Komarov - Nazem Kadri - Connor Brown Zach Hyman - Auston Matthews - William Nylander James van Riemsdyk - Tyler Bozak - Mitchell Marner Matt Martin - Brian Boyle - Nikita Soshnikov Gustav Nyquist - Henrik Zetterberg - Tomas Tatar Andreas Athanasiou - Frans Nielsen - Anthony Mantha Justin Abdelkader - Darren Helm - Dylan Larkin Drew Miller - Riley Sheahan - Luke Glendening Mike Babcock: Well, no one understands because they're not living it every day.

