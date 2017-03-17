Toronto Maple Leafs sign Miro Aaltonen to entry-level contract

A 5'10, 169-pound left-shot center, Aaltonen was left unsigned by the Anaheim Ducks after drafting him out of the SM-Liiga in the sixth round in 2013. In his draft season, Aaltonen scored twice against Latvia in his first game at the World Juniors before having his tournament end prematurely due to an ankle injury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Maple Leafs Hot Stove.