Toronto Maple Leafs sign KHL standout forward Miro Aaltonen

The Toronto Maple Leafs appear to have announced the signing of 23-year-old Finnish winger Miro Aaltonen to an entry-level contract. Aaltonen, a former 2013 sixth round pick by the Anaheim Ducks, was a standout at a young age in Liiga last season, playing on a Karpat team with top prospects Jesse Puljujarvi and Sebastian Aho.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pension Plan Puppets.