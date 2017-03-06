Toronto Maple Leafs: Nikita Zaitsev Contract Thoughts
Toronto Maple Leafs Nikita Zaitsev has impressed in his first year as an NHL pro and now it's time to start thinking of what his new contract will be. Nikita Zaitsev signed a one-year entry-level contract with a cap hit of $925,000 on 2 May 2016 with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
