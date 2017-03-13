Toronto Maple Leafs: Kevin Shattenkirk Off-Season Thoughts
It's no secret that the Toronto Maple Leafs need immediate defensive relief and a possible solution could be pending free agent Kevin Shattenkirk. A lot of people assumed that Kevin Shattenkirk would be a big target for the Toronto Maple Leafs by this year's NHL Trade Deadline Day.
