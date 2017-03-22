Toronto Maple Leafs: Jeremy Bracco Signs ELC
The Toronto Maple Leafs signed their 61st overall pick from the 2015 NHL Entry Draft to an entry level contract. Bracco's spent parts of two seasons in the OHL playing for the Kitchener Rangers and the Windsor Spitfires.
