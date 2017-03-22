Toronto Maple Leafs: It's Time for Eric to Get a Fehr Look
The veteran will make his first appearance as a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs Wednesday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets after being acquired via trade on 28 February 2017 from the Pittsburgh Penguins. It's not much of an anticipated debut as some people have thought that there hasn't been a need for him in the lineup, until now.
