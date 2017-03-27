Toronto Maple Leafs, Detroit Red Wings will remember heated clashes...
If the long-gone Olympia was the rink that defined the Original Six rivalry between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings, Joe Louis Arena was the boxing ring where the two teams often settled their Norris Division differences. Saturday will be the last of the Leaf visits covering 37 years.
