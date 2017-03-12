Toronto Maple Leafs Considered Taking Aho Over Dermott, So Let's Compare
According to Mike Babcock - who is probably a good source to trust - the Toronto Maple Leafs pondered selecting Sebastian Aho in the second round of the 2015 draft. Babcock says Leafs "seriously considered" taking Aho in draft; ended up going with d-man Dermott pic.twitter.com/nSqiH0nfbr Aho, if you haven't been paying attention, has scored 20 goals and 38 points for Carolina in his NHL rookie campaign.
