Toronto Maple Leafs: Burying Bad Players Shouldn't Scare Veterans
In Elliotte Friedman's 30 Thoughts post , he had a tidbit on, potentially, why Valterri Filppula didn't want to come to the Toronto Maple Leafs. 19. Toronto was not on Filppula's list of approved teams to be moved to.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Editor in Leaf.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Feb 15
|BankPhartss
|14
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years
|Nov '16
|MIke Chaney
|1
|These garbage-time wins for young Toronto Maple... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|garbageINgabageOUT
|1
|Car thief found in possession of cologne, sungl... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Crowd goes wild for the NHL's first gay kiss on... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Leafs forward still hurting (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey coach not mapping parade route (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC