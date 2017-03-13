The next Connor McDavid or Mitch Marn...

The next Connor McDavid or Mitch Marner? Meet Jack Hughes

The next Connor McDavid - or is it Patrick Kane or Johnny Gaudreau or Mitch Marner? - has the puck once again and once again all eyes are on Jack Hughes. That includes the many scouts from the Ontario Hockey League and the U.S. National Development Team Program who are here searching for the Next One at the OHL Cup this week, as well as agents, parents and, of course, the on-ice opponents who are trying their darnedest to prevent the 15-year-old Toronto Marlboros centre from taking the game over.

