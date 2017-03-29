The LG G6 Becomes the Official Smartphone of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors
LG Electronics Canada will launch its latest smartphone, the LG G6, making it the official phone of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors. This is an extension of an ongoing Platinum Level partnership with the MLSE and LG's premium G and V series smartphones, home electronics and home appliances.
