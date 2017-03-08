The Leafs have maxed the 50 contract limit

"Reserve List" means the list of all Players to whom a Club has rights including all Unsigned Draft Choices, all Players signed to an SPC , and all Players who have signed an SPC but who have subsequently been returned to Juniors. A Club may have on its Reserve List, at any one time, not more than 90 Players, which shall include the following: Not more than 50 Players signed to an SPC and not less than 24 Players and 3 goalkeepers under an SPC.

