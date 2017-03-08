The Leafs have maxed the 50 contract limit
"Reserve List" means the list of all Players to whom a Club has rights including all Unsigned Draft Choices, all Players signed to an SPC , and all Players who have signed an SPC but who have subsequently been returned to Juniors. A Club may have on its Reserve List, at any one time, not more than 90 Players, which shall include the following: Not more than 50 Players signed to an SPC and not less than 24 Players and 3 goalkeepers under an SPC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pension Plan Puppets.
Add your comments below
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Feb 15
|BankPhartss
|14
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years
|Nov '16
|MIke Chaney
|1
|These garbage-time wins for young Toronto Maple... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|garbageINgabageOUT
|1
|Car thief found in possession of cologne, sungl... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Crowd goes wild for the NHL's first gay kiss on... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Leafs forward still hurting (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey coach not mapping parade route (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC