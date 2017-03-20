Star defenseman is out with concussion so Florida Panthers rookie gets his shot
Aaron Ekblad, star defenseman of the Florida Panthers, was knocked out of Saturday's loss in Tampa to what coach Tom Rowe confirmed was a concussion. On Monday, rookie defenseman MacKenzie Weegar is expected to be at Florida's practice in Coral Springs and the 23-year-old could make his NHL debut against the visiting Maple Leafs at BB&T Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Feb 15
|BankPhartss
|14
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years
|Nov '16
|MIke Chaney
|1
|These garbage-time wins for young Toronto Maple... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|garbageINgabageOUT
|1
|Car thief found in possession of cologne, sungl... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Crowd goes wild for the NHL's first gay kiss on... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Leafs forward still hurting (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey coach not mapping parade route (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC