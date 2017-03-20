Star defenseman is out with concussion so Florida Panthers rookie gets his shot

Aaron Ekblad, star defenseman of the Florida Panthers, was knocked out of Saturday's loss in Tampa to what coach Tom Rowe confirmed was a concussion. On Monday, rookie defenseman MacKenzie Weegar is expected to be at Florida's practice in Coral Springs and the 23-year-old could make his NHL debut against the visiting Maple Leafs at BB&T Center.

