Roman Polak: Not the penalty killer you are looking for.

I've read hereabouts, in pieces written by folks who know a lot more about hockey than I do, who watch waaaay more games than I do, that Roman Polak's presence in the Toronto Maple Leafs line-up is forgivable because he brings something to the penalty kill that other players don't. Now, this is important, because it's a rationale that seems to make sense.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pension Plan Puppets.