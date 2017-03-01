Rakell scores twice as Ducks beat Maple Leafs 5-2

Rickard Rakell scored twice, Jonathan Bernier made 37 saves and the Anaheim Ducks returned from their bye week with a 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday night. Sami Vatanen and Jakob Silfverberg also scored to help the Ducks get their third straight win at home and maintain a two-point lead over Calgary for third in the Pacific Division.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.