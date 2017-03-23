Preview: Maple Leafs at Sabres, the case of the missing defender

On Thursday, both Roman Polak and Rasmus Ristolainen were suspended by the league, so both teams will be missing a regular member of their defence corps for tonight's game. Who is the loser here? Is it the Sabres, who have a lot of injuries on defence and consider Ristolainen to be their top man? Or is it the Leafs who will miss Roman Polak when they play a team that tries a little harder than the New Jersey Devils did? If you want to start a stompy foot sort of fight, just go to Twitter and type in, "Ristolainen is just so, so bad," and then wait.

