Patrik Elias, Travis Zajac get stuck in blizzard
NEWARK The weather outside was frightful and Patrik Elias and Travis Zajac really had no place to go once Elias' car got stuck in the snow on Route 280 west on Sunday night. So, that's where the two Devils forwards spent the night, until a tap on the window at 7 a.m. Monday woke them up and directed them to safety.
