One For, One Also For: Breaking down the Clarkson Cup's two offences
In advance of this Sunday's Clarkson Cup championship game between the Calgary Inferno and les Canadiennes de Montreal, I took a break from combing through NCAA rosters and drooling over potential 2017 draft picks to break down a couple goals from the two nationally-broadcast Toronto Furies games this year. Since the Furies are apparently too shy to score on live TV, these are great examples to highlight the offensive talent the Inferno and Canadiennes are bringing to Ottawa.
