NHL notes: Leafs channel Oilers' old youth movement
THE NEXT GENERATION: Auston Matthews and Mitchell Marner make up part of a young core in Toronto that's drawing comparisons to the influx of talent - led by Wayne Gretzky - that changed everything in Edmonton a generation ago. Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin watches the replay after Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg scored the winning goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar 16
|Interview phartx
|16
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years
|Nov '16
|MIke Chaney
|1
|These garbage-time wins for young Toronto Maple... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|garbageINgabageOUT
|1
|Car thief found in possession of cologne, sungl... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Crowd goes wild for the NHL's first gay kiss on... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Leafs forward still hurting (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey coach not mapping parade route (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
