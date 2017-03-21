Miro Aaltonen isn't a free wallet, he's a free second round pick
Leaving aside the first round picks, this handy chart show the value of each team's draft picks assuming the current standings position and using one method of valuing each pick. It gives us an idea of where the Leafs are at relative to the league.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pension Plan Puppets.
Add your comments below
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar 16
|Interview phartx
|16
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years
|Nov '16
|MIke Chaney
|1
|These garbage-time wins for young Toronto Maple... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|garbageINgabageOUT
|1
|Car thief found in possession of cologne, sungl... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Crowd goes wild for the NHL's first gay kiss on... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Leafs forward still hurting (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey coach not mapping parade route (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC