Mike Babcock on William Nylander: "He's becoming a more complete player"

MARCH 7: Mike Babcock of the Toronto Maple Leafs heads to the bench for warm-up before the Leafs take on the Detroit Red Wings at the Air Canada Centre on March 7, 2017 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Mike Babcock met with the media after practice on Friday, discussing William Nylander's shot, the decision to swap out Alexey Marchenko for Martin Marincin tomorrow vs. Carolina, Morgan Rielly's performance against Philadelphia, and more.

