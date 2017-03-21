Maple Leafs sign Jeremy Bracco to entry level deal
The Toronto Maple Leafs came to terms with another of their prized young prospects on Tuesday afternoon with the signing of of 2015 second-round draft pick Jeremy Bracco to a three-year entry level deal. Bracco is currently playing for the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League and getting ready for the start of the OHL playoffs.
