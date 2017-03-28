Maple Leafs' Roman Polak suspended 2 games for boarding

Mike Babcock has the young Leafs ahead of schedule and battling for a playoff spot in just his second season behind the team's bench Once upon a time, there was genuine, logical need for the Toronto Maple Leafs to have Matt Martin in their lineup. The penalty-kill seemed to flatten the Blue Jackets, and the Maple Leafs cruised to a 5-2 victory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.