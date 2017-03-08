Maple Leafs expected to sign 2016 pick Carl Grundstr m
Hockey Central at Noon debate on who's been more of a catalyst or spark plug on the Maple Leafs, Mitch Marner or Auston Matthews? The Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to sign 2016 second-round draft pick Carl GrundstrA m to an entry-level deal, according to Sportsnet's John Shannon. Hearing the Maple Leafs will announce shortly the signing of 2nd round pick Carl Grundstrom to an entry level deal.
