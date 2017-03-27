Mailbag: On the best Leafs hug, Quidd...

Mailbag: On the best Leafs hug, Quidditch being bad, the playoffs, and more

12 hrs ago

Lou is 74 years old, how long do you think he stays with MLSE? Also do you think he would let Dubas have "Du Hast" as a ringtone on a company cell? -Mike Brown's Moustache I think Lou stays with the organization for at least the next five years. His contract as GM runs out at the end of next season, but it's not inconceivable to me the Leafs could extend him if he still feels up to it.

