Life and death: Toronto Maple Leafs' Brian Boyle has seen plenty of both

Imagine being just two years old, gathered with your brothers and sisters on a staircase watching your father kneeling on the downstairs floor, attempting in vain to revive your lifeless infant sibling while your mom screams in horror. Imagine being 14 years of age and being informed that cancer is eating away at your dad - only to subsequently have him shock his doctors with the type of unbelievable recovery you still refer to as "a miracle."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.