Leafs Notebook - The Final Two Weeks - March 27

MARCH 14 Goaltender Frederik Andersen #35 of the Toronto Maple Leafs defends the net against Jussi Jokinen #36 of the Florida Panthers at the BB&T Center on March 14, 2017 in Sunrise, Florida. Near the end of the 2013-14 season, the Toronto Maple Leafs looked to be cruising to a playoff spot playing a shotgun-style of hockey while getting excellent goaltending from Jonathan Bernier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Maple Leafs Hot Stove.