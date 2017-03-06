Leafs Notebook - Expansion Draft Upda...

Leafs Notebook - Expansion Draft Update - March 6

Now that the trade deadline has passed - with the Leafs making one move with, ostensibly, an eye towards expansion - it is a good time to revisit the draft and figure out what the Leafs might do. For a refresher course on the rules, here's an abbreviated version: Each team will submit a list of protected players on June 17. Teams have the option of protecting seven forwards, three defensemen and a goalie, or eight skaters and one goalie.

