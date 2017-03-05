Leafs Links: Digesting a nightmare road trip, Shootout plagues Leafs...

FEBRUARY 23: William Nylander #29 of the Toronto Maple Leafs stands with teammates Alexey Marchenko #3 and Connor Brown #12 during warm up before playing the New York Rangers at the Air Canada Centre on February 23, 2017 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Leafs look for answers after tough Cali road trip, March 2017 Leafs prospect rankings, Andreas Johnsson catching fire with the Marlies, and more in the links.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Maple Leafs Hot Stove.