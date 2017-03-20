Leafs goalie Craig Andersen leaves pr...

Leafs goalie Craig Andersen leaves practice early, no word on injury status

12 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Townsman

Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalie Frederik Andersen returned to practice today following a mysterious exit from Saturday's loss in Buffalo, but his time on the ice was short as he left the workout after about 20 minutes. Andersen was removed from the 5-2 defeat to the Sabres after one period, the result of an apparent upper-body injury.

