Kapanen, Griffith lead Toronto Marlies past Binghamton Senators 4-2 in Ottawa
Kasperi Kapanen and Seth Griffith had goals seven seconds apart as the Toronto Marlies skated past the Binghamton Senators 4-2 on Friday in American Hockey League play. Colin Greening and Brett Findlay also scored as the Marlies , the AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, reeled off four goals in the second period.
