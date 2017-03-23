Kapanen, Griffith lead Toronto Marlies past Binghamton Senators 4-2 in Ottawa

Kasperi Kapanen and Seth Griffith had goals seven seconds apart as the Toronto Marlies skated past the Binghamton Senators 4-2 on Friday in American Hockey League play. Colin Greening and Brett Findlay also scored as the Marlies , the AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, reeled off four goals in the second period.

