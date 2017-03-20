Just Energy MLSE Foundation Awards $50,000 Toronto Maple Leafs...
On Thursday evening , MLSE Foundation announced Hockey 4 Youth as this year's recipient of the Toronto Maple Leafs Community Action Grant presented by the Just Energy Foundatio n during the Toronto Maple Leafs versus Philadelphia Flyers game at Air Canada Centre. MLSE Foundation representatives were joined by Nancy Donnaperna, Just Energy Communications Manager, Moezine Hasham, Hockey 4 Youth Co-Founder and Executive Director, and two program youth, Aya and Shuayb, for the announcement and cheque presentation.
