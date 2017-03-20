Just Energy MLSE Foundation Awards $5...

Just Energy MLSE Foundation Awards $50,000 Toronto Maple Leafs...

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Electric Energy Online

On Thursday evening , MLSE Foundation announced Hockey 4 Youth as this year's recipient of the Toronto Maple Leafs Community Action Grant presented by the Just Energy Foundatio n during the Toronto Maple Leafs versus Philadelphia Flyers game at Air Canada Centre. MLSE Foundation representatives were joined by Nancy Donnaperna, Just Energy Communications Manager, Moezine Hasham, Hockey 4 Youth Co-Founder and Executive Director, and two program youth, Aya and Shuayb, for the announcement and cheque presentation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08) Feb 15 BankPhartss 14
Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years Nov '16 MIke Chaney 1
News These garbage-time wins for young Toronto Maple... (Mar '16) Mar '16 garbageINgabageOUT 1
News Car thief found in possession of cologne, sungl... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Crowd goes wild for the NHL's first gay kiss on... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Leafs forward still hurting (Dec '08) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Hockey coach not mapping parade route (Dec '08) Dec '15 Fart news 3
See all Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,732 • Total comments across all topics: 279,525,815

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC