Hayden scoring high grades with Chica...

Hayden scoring high grades with Chicago BlackhawksA completely at...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Roman Polak and Chicago Blackhawks center John Hayden vie for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto on Saturday, March 18, 2017. Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews, center, celebrates with left wing Richard Panik, left, and center John Hayden after scoring his goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 19, 2017, in Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08) Mar 16 Interview phartx 16
Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years Nov '16 MIke Chaney 1
News These garbage-time wins for young Toronto Maple... (Mar '16) Mar '16 garbageINgabageOUT 1
News Car thief found in possession of cologne, sungl... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Crowd goes wild for the NHL's first gay kiss on... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Leafs forward still hurting (Dec '08) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Hockey coach not mapping parade route (Dec '08) Dec '15 Fart news 3
See all Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,416 • Total comments across all topics: 279,713,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC