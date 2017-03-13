Hartman lifts Blackhawks past Maple L...

Hartman lifts Blackhawks past Maple Leafs 2-1 in OT

2 hrs ago

Ryan Hartman scored with 17 seconds left in overtime to lead the Chicago Blackhawks past the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Saturday night. John Hayden notched his first NHL goal, and Corey Crawford stopped 25 of 26 shots for Chicago, which holds the top spot in the Western Conference with 97 points following their fourth straight win.

Chicago, IL

