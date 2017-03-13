From the branches: Oh the drama

The Maple leafs are 1-1 on their March break Florida trip, tieing the score 7-7. Could it have been better if the players spent their mandatory off day not taking the day off? I don't know, but this is approaching salute gate levels of dumbness so if you see anything out there about the Leafs fishing just stop reading it, turn off the radio, and let's move on.

