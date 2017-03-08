From the branches: Closing in on rookie records

The Maple Leafs beat the Flyers last night, and William Nylander has made his mark on the Maple Leafs rookie record book. When Nylander scored his power play goal last night, he reached 9 on the season, and now sits tied for first on the Leafs rookie record books for power play goals in a rookie season - tied with Dan Daoust, Alexander Steen , and Walt Poddubny.

