From the Branches: CHL Playoffs are here
While there is technically one more game to play, Sudbury and Mississauga need to make up a postponed game from earlier in the season on Tuesday, the teams are in and we're heading for some playoffs! Almost all of the Maple Leafs prospects in the CHL have at least 4 playoff games in their future, Keaton Middleton with Saginaw is the only one not in the playoffs this year. The prospect report is coming out soon , but here's a quick rundown of where the kids stand: Nikita Korostelev - Peterborough Petes : #1 seed in the OHL hosts #8 the Niagara IceDogs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pension Plan Puppets.
Add your comments below
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar 16
|Interview phartx
|16
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years
|Nov '16
|MIke Chaney
|1
|These garbage-time wins for young Toronto Maple... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|garbageINgabageOUT
|1
|Car thief found in possession of cologne, sungl... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Crowd goes wild for the NHL's first gay kiss on... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Leafs forward still hurting (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey coach not mapping parade route (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC