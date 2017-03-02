Former Anaheim Ducks goalie Frederik Andersen is finding his niche in Toronto after a slow start

Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen deflects a San Jose Sharks shot during the second period of a game on Feb. 28. Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen deflects a San Jose Sharks shot during the second period of a game on Feb. 28. Gibby vs. Freddie Part II will have to wait. One is mending and the other is minding the net a lot better than he was earlier this season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.