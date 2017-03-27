Auston Matthews' 35th goal sets Leafs' rookie scoring record
Toronto's Auston Matthews celebrates his 35th goal of the season with Zach Hyman and Connor Carrick Tuesday night, setting a franchise record for rookies. The Toronto Maple Leafs' first-year centre scored his 35th goal of the season Tuesday night, breaking Wendel Clark's franchise record for rookies.
