2017 NHL Draft: So you want to draft Henri Jokiharju....
Chances are, unless you're a WHL fan or a hardcore draft junkie, you probably don't even have Portland's most recent import gem on your radar. That said, the 6'0" 170 lbs RHD from Oulu, Finland is ranked #26 by ISS and could be available to the Leafs in the first round or even still in the second, depending on where they pick.
