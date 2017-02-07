With Boston distracted by the Patriotsa parade, the Bruins fire their coach
If a coach is fired and no one hears about it, does it really count? The Boston Bruins perfected the art of the news dump Tuesday morning by firing Coach Claude Julien on the same day that the New England Patriots are to hold their Super Bowl parade, thus ensuring that coverage of the news will be relegated to the deeper recesses of the Hub's sports media. Nice news dump by Bruins.
