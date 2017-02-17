With all that cap space, what will Leafs do at the trade deadline?
They put Joffrey Lupul Nathan Horton and Stephane Robidas on Long Term Injured Reserve at the beginning of the season and -- naughty, naughty -- didn't tell anyone but the league. LTIR opens up salary cap space equal -- usually -- the injured players' salaries, so the Leafs have almost $14 million in space to use heading up to the trade deadline.
