Weekend recap: Toronto Marlies split series vs. Syracuse Crunch
The Marlies played back-to-back games against the AHL North Division leader Syracuse Crunch this weekend. Each team walked away with one regulation win; the Crunch maintaining their position atop the division standings, and the Marlies clinging to the last division playoff slot.
