Video: On Hockey Day in America, Auston Matthews did this . . .

On Hockey Day in America, Auston Matthews did this . . .

15 hrs ago

Born in Scottsdale, AZ., Auston Matthews has taken the NHL by storm in his rookie season as an elite talent headlining an impressive freshman class. Taken first overall last June, Matthews made history with four goals in his debut , surely a dizzying experience for Maple Leafs fans accustomed to heartbreak and frustration.

