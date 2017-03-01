Toronto Marlies sign Brock University goalie Clint Windsor to ATO
This morning the Toronto Marlies announced that they have signed Brock University goalie Clint Windsor to an Amateur Try Out contract. After Garret Sparks and Ryan Massa went down with injury, the Marlies needed a back up for Antoine Bibeau without leaving the Orlando Solar Bears goalie-free.
