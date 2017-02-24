Toronto Maple Leafs William Nylander: Passing Prince

If you had to evaluate the best passers in the NHL some would go past the Toronto Maple Leafs and go right to the guy who has been the answer for the past few years, Joe Thornton, who is a passing legend as he continues to age. However, if you would like to take a new spin on the best passer in the game and come up with an answer that all hipsters would rejoice in, it would now be Toronto Maple Leafs own, William Nylander.

