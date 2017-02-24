Toronto Maple Leafs William Nylander: Passing Prince
If you had to evaluate the best passers in the NHL some would go past the Toronto Maple Leafs and go right to the guy who has been the answer for the past few years, Joe Thornton, who is a passing legend as he continues to age. However, if you would like to take a new spin on the best passer in the game and come up with an answer that all hipsters would rejoice in, it would now be Toronto Maple Leafs own, William Nylander.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Editor in Leaf.
Add your comments below
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Feb 15
|BankPhartss
|14
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years
|Nov '16
|MIke Chaney
|1
|These garbage-time wins for young Toronto Maple... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|garbageINgabageOUT
|1
|Car thief found in possession of cologne, sungl... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Crowd goes wild for the NHL's first gay kiss on... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Leafs forward still hurting (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey coach not mapping parade route (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC