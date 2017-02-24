Toronto Maple Leafs William Nylander:...

Toronto Maple Leafs William Nylander: Passing Prince

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Editor in Leaf

If you had to evaluate the best passers in the NHL some would go past the Toronto Maple Leafs and go right to the guy who has been the answer for the past few years, Joe Thornton, who is a passing legend as he continues to age. However, if you would like to take a new spin on the best passer in the game and come up with an answer that all hipsters would rejoice in, it would now be Toronto Maple Leafs own, William Nylander.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Editor in Leaf.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08) Feb 15 BankPhartss 14
Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years Nov '16 MIke Chaney 1
News These garbage-time wins for young Toronto Maple... (Mar '16) Mar '16 garbageINgabageOUT 1
News Car thief found in possession of cologne, sungl... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Crowd goes wild for the NHL's first gay kiss on... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Leafs forward still hurting (Dec '08) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Hockey coach not mapping parade route (Dec '08) Dec '15 Fart news 3
See all Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,116 • Total comments across all topics: 279,132,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC