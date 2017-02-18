Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators - Game #57 Preview & Projected Lines
Josh Leivo - Nazem Kadri - Leo Komarov van Riemsdyk - Tyler Bozak - Connor Brown Zach Hyman - Auston Matthews - William Nylander Matt Martin - Ben Smith - Nikita Soshnikov Ryan Dzingel - Derick Brassard - Mark Stone Mike Hoffman - Kyle Turris - Zack Smith Tom Pyatt - Jean-Gabriel Pageau - Bobby Ryan Chris Kelly - Curtis Lazar - Tommy Wingels Babcock : No. So, because he can't go today, that means for sure he won't go tomorrow.
